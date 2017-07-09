 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


'Reckless military provocations' - N. Korea condemns US bombing drill

share

Source:

Associated Press

North Korean state media have sharply criticised a recent practice bombing run by two US B-1B bombers on the Korean peninsula, calling it a dangerous move raising the risk of nuclear war.

US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers, left and second from left, fly with South Korean and US fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea Saturday, July 8, 2017.

US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers, left and second from left, fly with South Korean and US fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Source: Associated Press

A commentary today in the ruling party's Rodong Sinmun newspaper accused the US of "reckless military provocations" and said the danger of nuclear war is reaching an extreme pitch. 

Two US Air Force bombers released inert weapons yesterday on a training range in South Korea. South Korean F-15 and US F-16 fighter jets joined them in the drill.

The bombers also flew with Japanese F-2 fighter jets over the East China Sea on their way back to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The 10-hour mission came three days after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile on Fourth of July, America's Independence Day.

President Donald Trump and the leaders of South Korea and Japan, meeting during the G-20 summit in Germany, issued a joint statement condemning the launch.

Mr Trump is in Europe but the growing threat from the rogue state is much on his mind.
Source: US ABC

US military officials described the bomber mission as a defensive show of force and unity that demonstrated "the ironclad US commitment to our allies".

Related

Asia

U.S. Air Force B-1B bombers, top, and second from top, and South Korean fighter jets F-15K fly over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea.

US supersonic bombers carry out drills with South Korea and Japan in show of strength against North Korea

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:35
1
Video circulating online show young men attacking the truckie and nearly ripping his door off.

Auckland truck driver assaulted by group of angry boy racers

00:35
2
The weather presenter had a hard time keeping it together herself as she carried on with her forecast.

TV journalists hold back laughs after accidentally making sexual innuendo

00:20
3
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

4

Live stream: Breakfast

5
US Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers, left and second from left, fly with South Korean and US fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea Saturday, July 8, 2017.

'Reckless military provocations' - N. Korea condemns US bombing drill

NZFirst supporters bussed into Palmerston North to be told everything is not well in the regions.

NZ First hits back at Metiria Turei's comments on immigration approach, puts coalition into question

"My warning to the Greens is don't call New Zealand First racist."

01:01
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a series win.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ