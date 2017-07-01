 

'Reckless and brutal regime' – Trump talks tough on North Korea during meeting with South Korea's President

Trump talked tough on North Korea, vowing to defend America and its allies against its "reckless and brutal regime," as he concluded two-days of talks with South Korea's new President Moon Jae-in today.

Source: Associated Press

Trump called for "fair burden-sharing" by Seoul in paying for the US military presence in South Korea.

But there was little divergence apparent between the two leaders on the issue of North Korea. There had been concern that Moon's pro-engagement stance toward Pyongyang could clash with Trump's effort to crank up pressure and deepen North Korea's isolation.

In a sign of the Trump administration's hardening stance on that issue, the Treasury Department yesterday blacklisted a Chinese bank accused of conducting millions in illicit business with North Korea.

Trump called on all nations to join the US in implementing sanctions that are intended to starve North Korea of resources for its nuclear and missile programs.

He demanded North Korea "choose a better path and do it quickly and a different future for its long-suffering people."

"Our goal is peace, stability and prosperity for the region — but the United States will defend itself, always will defend itself — always," Trump said. "And we will always defend our allies."

Moon said that the two leaders agreed to strengthen their deterrence, and that provocations from would meet with a "stern response." He said they agreed to coordinate closely, including on sanctions and dialogue.

"The North Korean nuclear issue must be resolved without fail. North Korea should be no means underestimate the firm commitment of Korea and the US in this regard," he said, urging Pyongyang to return to negotiations on denuclearisation.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shows no sign of doing of negotiating away his nuclear deterrent which he considers as a guarantee against an invasion to topple his totalitarian regime.

Washington regards North Korea as one of its most pressing national security threats as it moves closer toward acquiring a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the continental US.

