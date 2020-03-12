Recession of 'record dimensions' likely due to coronavirus, world leaders warn

World leaders have warned of "record" economic pain as the coronavirus pandemic worsened.



Globally, the death toll from Covid-19 passed 10,000 and infections exceeded 244,000, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.



More than 86,000 people have recovered, mostly in China, but the pace is much slower than the spread of the virus.



Recovery takes two weeks or so for mild cases but can be up to six weeks for those that turn serious, according to the World Health Organisation.



The developments came as countries impose ever-stricter border controls and lockdowns to keep people at home and keep away outsiders, hoping to slow the spread of the virus while preparing for an onslaught of sick patients.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of a looming global recession "perhaps of record dimensions".



Iran announced 149 more fatalities on Friday, taking its death toll to 1,433, exceeded only by the numbers in Italy and China, and fears remain that it is under-reporting the scale of its outbreak.



In California, Governor Gavin Newsom expanded restrictions on non-essential movement outside homes, saying it was necessary to control the spread of the virus.



Similar restrictions are in place in virus hotspots like Italy, Spain and central China.



The US Army prepared mobile military hospitals for deployment in major cities, and motorists waited in long queues for nurses to swab their nostrils at new US drive-through testing sites.



The virus has infected at least one European head of state: Monaco's 62-year-old Prince Albert, who continued to work from his office.

He joins several public officials in Iran, Brazil, Australia and other countries who have the illness.



Italy, with 60 million citizens, has recorded 3405 deaths, exceeding the 3248 in China, a country with a population with more than 20 times larger.



Italy's caseload of 41,000 is more than half of China's as well and more than 15 per cent of the global total.



Health authorities in Spain said 1002 people have died in the country during the outbreak, while infections have risen by 16 per cent in 24 hours to reach 19,980.



Spain is the second-hardest hit country in Europe, behind Italy, and is in its first week of a lockdown. More than 10,000 people have been admitted to hospital, including more than 1000 in intensive care units.



Italy has the world's second-oldest population, and the vast majority of its dead - 87 per cent - were over 70.



In the US, where deaths have reached at least 205, and infections climbed past 14,000, the army was planning to deploy two hospitals, probably to Seattle, Washington, and New York City.



Washington state has the highest death toll, 74, and New York City is rapidly becoming a US epicentre, with more than 4,000 cases.



China, where the first cases of Covid-19 emerged in December, is seeing signs that its restrictive lockdowns and hastily built hospitals have worked.



The epicentre of its outbreak, the city of Wuhan, had no new infections for a second day on Friday, the country's health ministry said.

All 39 new cases recorded nationally were from abroad.



The British government, criticised as slow to react to the virus, shifted gear and drew up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings. The Bill is expected to be approved by Parliament next week.



The US State Department, meanwhile, warned Americans in the strongest terms yet not to travel abroad under any circumstances.

