 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Rebels begin to leave Syria's Barada Valley

share

Source:

Associated Press

Syrian state-controlled TV says rebels have begun to evacuate Barada Valley as part of an agreement to surrender the capital region's primary water source to government control.

Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary.

Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary.

Source: Associated Press

Al-Ikhbariya TV says four buses carrying 160 rebels and family members departed the Barada Valley on Sunday for the rebel-held Idlib province, where they will join thousands of other rebels and dissidents from the Damascus area.

The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.

The governor of the Greater Damascus province told Al-Ikhbariya that water pressure would begin to return to Damascus on Monday as engineers repair facilities destroyed in the fighting.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:13
1

Watch: Did Serena Williams snub her fiance after Aussie Open victory?

2

Roger Federer wins Australian Open

00:24
3
SQ286 was meant to depart for Singapore this afternoon but was forced to abort its departure at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines flight finally departs Auckland after seven-hour delay following wheel malfunction

00:28
4
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:48
5
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'A body just came out of the car' – one dead in horror crash following short police pursuit in South Auckland

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

'The time is right to recognise her positive impact' - Prince Harry and William commission statue of Princess Diana

The statue will be erected in Kensington Palace 20 years on since her death in 1997.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.


00:24
The hardware issue in a data centre caused frustration for thousands of Kiwis.

Spark says mobile problems fixed after frustrating day for customers

The company's mobile and broadband network was out across the country for some of the day.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ