Rebels begin to leave Syria's Barada Valley

Syrian state-controlled TV says rebels have begun to evacuate Barada Valley as part of an agreement to surrender the capital region's primary water source to government control.

Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary. Source: Associated Press

Al-Ikhbariya TV says four buses carrying 160 rebels and family members departed the Barada Valley on Sunday for the rebel-held Idlib province, where they will join thousands of other rebels and dissidents from the Damascus area.

The evacuation marks the end of a nearly six-week-long standoff between rebels and pro-government forces that led to severe water cuts to some 5 million people around Damascus.