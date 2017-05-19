 

Rebel Wilson's sister backs claims she is related to Walt Disney in court case

More amusing revelations unfolded in the Supreme Court of Victoria today as Rebel Wilson continued to wheel out every member of her family in her defamation suit against the publisher of magazine Woman's Day.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

These included the fact that her infant niece was nearly named Disney, and her little brother is an online poker player who uses the moniker Ryot.

Wilson's sister Annaleise often goes under the name Annarchi, and was once called "on the leash" by her siblings, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to their mother's love of dogs.

The siblings have appeared to try to prove that they, like their big sister Rebel, legitimately use the unusual names.

Wilson's other sister Liberty Mair, 35, said she was given her name at birth and wanted to give her own child a similarly unusual name.

"I've really grown to love the fact I have an unusual name ... I wanted to keep that tradition going," she said.

Ms Mair said friends and family talked her out of using "Disney" as a first name for her daughter, so convinced was she of a family connection.

"She (my daughter) does some baby modelling and for that she uses the name Sovereign Wilson," she said.

The court had previously heard Wilson believed she was a distant relative of pioneering animator Walt Disney, an assertion the articles portrayed as a fanciful untruth.

Wilson claims a series of articles published in 2015 by Bauer Media portrayed her as a serial liar, claiming she told "pork pies" about her name, age and childhood.

The 37-year-old Pitch Perfect star, who changed her name legally in 2002 from Melanie Elizabeth Bownds, says she has never lied to journalists about her real or birth name or told them she was younger than her real age.

Wilson says she was sacked from two DreamWorks animations and missed out on future leading movie roles in 2015 and 2016 amid the "media firestorm" created by the articles.

Also in the witness box today was a woman by the name of Rebel Bissaker, who as a child sang a song by The Carpenters at Wilson's parents' wedding.

Ms Bissaker said she had long understood the star had been named after her.

Talent agent Jacinta Waters agreed that even though Wilson was offered a wide variety of "ambit asks" for work during 2015, she said these had not progressed to formal offers.

One of these offers was to appear on the SBS genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?

The hearing continues.

