Rebel Wilson should receive $6.2 million for lost job opportunities, lawyers say

Rebel Wilson should receive NZD$6.2 million in special damages to make up for lost film opportunities after defamatory articles branded her a serial liar, her lawyers say.

The "extremely conservative" claim by her defence follows the star's defamation win against gossip magazine publisher Bauer Media last week.

"There's certainly a degree of art and a degree of guesswork involved," Wilson's barrister Matt Collins QC told the Victorian Supreme Court.

Hollywood agent and producer Peter Principato - a 20-year industry veteran with 50 clients - said Wilson was the hottest name being tossed around after the success of her film Pitch Perfect 2.

"Rebel was one of those actors that every studio was ... trying to find projects for," he told the court via videolink today.

Wilson could have commanded $US5 million to $US6 million a film, plus box office bonuses, following the Pitch Perfect 2 movie's success, Mr Principato said.

The figure was double the estimated $2.8 million to $4.2 million fellow comic actor Amy Schumer could command at that time, he said.

Besides roles in the films Snatched, starring Schumer, and Bad Moms - which Wilson rejected - Mr Principato said Wilson was also suitable to star in Ghostbusters.

But despite Wilson's "strong female comedic voice", for some reason her fame stopped after the movie.

"Ms Wilson was no longer on everyone's lips in the industry," Mr Principato said in a report to the court.

"She was submitted for many projects for which she was not hired."

Bauer Media - the publisher of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine - was found to have defamed Wilson in eight articles in May 2015 by claiming she was a serial liar about her real name, age and childhood to make it in Hollywood.

Mr Principato said he did not know any other reason why Ms Wilson would not have received at least two to three offers per year after Pitch Perfect 2, other than the Bauer Media articles.

"It is my opinion that Bauer's publications resulted in a decrease of Ms Wilson's acting work," he said.