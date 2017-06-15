Rebel Wilson says 'stain' on reputation has gone after successfully winning defamation case against Bauer Media

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has won her month-long defamation battle against Bauer Media, saying she got through the trial by thinking about "pashing" actor Liam Hemsworth.

A six-woman jury in the case against the gossip magazine publisher unanimously found eight articles published in Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine in May 2015 defamed the star.

Bauer was unable to prove the articles, which said the star lied about her real name, age and childhood, were substantially true or that they were unlikely to harm her.

Outside the Supreme Court of Victoria yesterday, Wilson said she felt the "stain" had been removed from her reputation after Bauer had "so maliciously" taken her down.

"The reason I'm here is not for damages, it's to clear my name. And the fact the jury has done that unanimously and answered every single of the 40 questions in my favour I think proves what I've been saying all along," Wilson said.

"I was hoping the jury would do the right thing and send a message to these tabloids and they've done that so for me, it's over in my mind."

Wilson said she felt like she'd stood up to a "bully" who had damaged her career.

"Unfortunately, this was the only way that I could stand up to this huge media organisation was by taking them to court publicly," she said.

"I'm a person that's really confident in my own skin and really felt like it was the right thing to do to take this company on and prove how disgusting and disgraceful their chequebook journalism is."

Wilson said she plans to go back to Hollywood and rebuild her career.

"I'm hoping to film a movie in New York with fellow Aussie Liam Hemsworth, who I get to pash in the movie," she joked.

"So when I've been feeling really down about the stress of this court case, I've just been thinking about pashing him."