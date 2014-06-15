Rebel Wilson to push for millions in lost earnings after gossip mag publisher defamation win

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson will push to get millions of dollars in lost earnings from two movies after winning her defamation case against a gossip magazine publisher.

Her lawyers will argue she's owed the money because she was fired for being "too divisive" for a family movie after a series of defamatory articles were published.

"Rebel Wilson claims the defamatory articles caused her to lose existing movie roles, including Kung Fu Panda 3 and Trolls, and to miss out on new roles," her lawyer Richard Leder told AAP yesterday.

It's understood Wilson will apply for special damages and will use Hollywood agent and producer Peter Principato to provide expert evidence regarding her claimed losses.

On Thursday afternoon, a six-woman jury returned a verdict in the Pitch Perfect actor's favour against "bully" magazine publisher Bauer Media.

The 37-year-old from Sydney proved a series of eight articles published in May 2015 damaged her reputation by claiming she was a serial liar about her real name, age and childhood to make it in Hollywood.

Shine Lawyers defamation law principal Peter Coggins said general damages in Australia were capped at about $380,000.

But he said Wilson could potentially win much more if she proves special damages for lost earnings although she would need some "pretty strong evidence".

Rebel Wilson

"I'd be surprised if it's a significant award ... she's been making statements that it's really just to vindicate her reputation," Mr Coggins told AAP.

He estimated Wilson would be awarded about $250,000 in general damages and possibly an extra $100,000 in special damages for lost earnings.

He also expected she would have at least 50 per cent of her legal costs paid, which he estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million.

Mr Coggins described Wilson's court battle as a "watershed" case that would set a precedent for future defamation trials.