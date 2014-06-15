 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Rebel Wilson to push for millions in lost earnings after gossip mag publisher defamation win

share

Source:

AAP

Hollywood star Rebel Wilson will push to get millions of dollars in lost earnings from two movies after winning her defamation case against a gossip magazine publisher.

Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.
Source: 7 News

Her lawyers will argue she's owed the money because she was fired for being "too divisive" for a family movie after a series of defamatory articles were published.

"Rebel Wilson claims the defamatory articles caused her to lose existing movie roles, including Kung Fu Panda 3 and Trolls, and to miss out on new roles," her lawyer Richard Leder told AAP yesterday. 

It's understood Wilson will apply for special damages and will use Hollywood agent and producer Peter Principato to provide expert evidence regarding her claimed losses.

On Thursday afternoon, a six-woman jury returned a verdict in the Pitch Perfect actor's favour against "bully" magazine publisher Bauer Media.

The 37-year-old from Sydney proved a series of eight articles published in May 2015 damaged her reputation by claiming she was a serial liar about her real name, age and childhood to make it in Hollywood.

Shine Lawyers defamation law principal Peter Coggins said general damages in Australia were capped at about $380,000.

But he said Wilson could potentially win much more if she proves special damages for lost earnings although she would need some "pretty strong evidence".

Rebel Wilson

"I'd be surprised if it's a significant award ... she's been making statements that it's really just to vindicate her reputation," Mr Coggins told AAP.

He estimated Wilson would be awarded about $250,000 in general damages and possibly an extra $100,000 in special damages for lost earnings.

He also expected she would have at least 50 per cent of her legal costs paid, which he estimated at between $500,000 and $1 million.

Mr Coggins described Wilson's court battle as a "watershed" case that would set a precedent for future defamation trials.

High-profile media lawyer Justin Quill told 3AW that though the star could earn potentially millions in special damages for lost earnings, it was unlikely.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Rebel Wilson could walk away with $400,000 after winning defamation case
00:33
Wilson claimed Bauer Media painted her as a serial liar.

Rebel Wilson says 'stain' on reputation has gone after successfully winning defamation case against Bauer Media

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police are still working to understand the cause of last night’s fatal collision in Te Kowhai.

Two people dead in crash at Dairy Flat in Auckland

00:30
2
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

00:26
3
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

4

Milk culprits! Too many turnips, swedes fed to cows behind unusual tasting milk recalled from supermarkets in lower North Island

00:27
5
The All Blacks' number eight grabbed his second of the night with this bit of magic against Manu Samoa.

Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ