Rebel Wilson insists a lady never tells her age

Source:

AAP

Rebel Wilson insists a lady never tells her age, and has shown a court ladies don't much like toothy photos either.

The Australian actress appeared outside a Melbourne court today ahead of her defamation case against the publishers of Woman's Day.

The Australian actress is suing Bauer Media over a series of articles she says damaged her Hollywood career when she was "hot, hot, hot" property.

Wilson's claim against the publishers of Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine is over a series of eight articles she insists painted her as a liar and a fake.

She claims the Bauer articles, published in May 2015, caused her to be fired from two DreamWorks films.

Wilson insists she also missed out on further movie roles because the stories said the actress lied about her real name, age and childhood.

As her defamation trial rolled on in the Supreme Court in Melbourne today, Wilson said she had sought to make changes to an article in another publication, Fairfax, because she found it unflattering.

She said the Fairfax article had used an old photo that showed a "fang tooth" before she had been able to afford dental work.

Wilson again repeatedly denied claims from defence barrister Georgina Schoff QC that she had lied to journalists about her real age.

To say any lady who doesn't disclose her age....is a serial liar is a huge leap in logic"
Rebel Wilson

Wilson told the court she did not tell reporters she was 29 when she was in fact 35, but simply used her "standard comment" that "a lady never tells".

"I understand you're being paid per day and you're trying to drag this out as much as possible," she told Ms Schoff.

"To say any lady who doesn't disclose her age....is a serial liar is a huge leap in logic."

She admitted she had asked Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood to change elements of an "unflattering" article that made reference to her age, and included the toothy photo.

She said that request came when she was the face of online streaming service Stan, and Mr Hywood had offered to assist her if she ever needed help.

Wilson said the Fairfax article referred to her attending a film school she had never studied at.

She denied she had tried to control media references to her age, stating her request to change the Fairfax article came about because of her "business relationship" with Mr Hywood.

"I knew there was mystery as to my age because I'd stopped disclosing it as of 2009," she said.

She said the mystery "suited me" but denied she had lied during media interviews.

The trial continues.

