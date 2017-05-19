Rebel Wilson defamation case delayed as lawyers discuss legal matters

A high-profile defamation case brought by Hollywood star Rebel Wilson has been delayed in its final stages as lawyers discuss issues without the jury.



The three-week Victorian Supreme Court trial between the Pitch Perfect actor and magazine publisher Bauer Media - responsible for Woman's Day, Australian Women's Weekly, NW and OK magazine - is in its final stages.



Justice John Dixon sent the jury home early today, saying legal parties on both sides needed to define issues on which jurors must decide.



"Unfortunately that has created a delay," he said.



"It will take some time to resolve these matters."



The jury is due back in court tomorrow when the defence and then Wilson's legal team are expected to deliver closing addresses.



The jury has heard extensive evidence from Wilson, her agents, her family and fellow Australian actor Hugh Sheridan.



The 37-year-old claims her movie career was seriously damaged by the publication of eight Bauer articles in May 2015 after an anonymous source claimed the star had added a touch of "fantasy" to her background in order to "make it in Hollywood".



Bauer Media journalists Caroline Overington and Shari Nementzik, who wrote stories Wilson claims damaged her career by painting her as a serial liar, have both given evidence.



Ms Overington said Wilson lied directly about her real name, age and childhood.



Ms Nementzik claimed her article about the "REAL Rebel" was not intended to be harmful.



Wilson says she has never lied to journalists about her birth name, Melanie Bownds, said she was younger than her real age, or made up "pork pies" about her childhood.

