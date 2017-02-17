 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Rebecca Wright: 'I think Trump likes running for President rather than being President!'

Breakfast

TVNZ’s US Correspondent says Trump is going back on the campaign trail for a 2020 re-election.
Source: Breakfast

Politics

01:39
Brodie Kane in the Civil Defence bureau in Christchurch says there are still days and weeks ahead until this fire is under control.

LIVE: Sun shining in Christchurch after night of drizzle as fire fighters continue to monitor Port Hills hot spots

The former All Blacks vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

Dan Carter caught drink driving in France - reports

Live stream: Breakfast

01:48
The troubled Olympian reportedly brandished a knife at his parents’ home who were forced to call police.

Grant Hackett's brother: 'It's at the point now where he's dangerous'

00:14
Watch: Remember this guy? World's best looking criminal attacks catwalk in runway debut

02:32
Matt McLean says there is some welcome relief for the fire-ravaged city.

Good news for Christchurch: Rain and favourable winds coming your way

Matt McLean says there's welcome relief for fire-ravaged Canterbury.

01:29
The blaze is contained and some drizzle this morning has been welcomed.

Rain a welcome relief as firefighters working to dampen hot spots on Port Hills

Firefighters have worked overnight to keep the fire contained.

Live stream: Breakfast

Breakfast live streamed, weekdays from 6am-9am.

01:39
1 NEWS NOW brings you the latest updates from the situation in Christchurch.

02:56
Ben Mikha has applied for an internship at the Discovery Channel - and he's got through to the final 25.

Video: Meet the young Kiwi photographer shooting for a job of a lifetime

