Rebecca Wright in Washington DC: The city has come alive

In the past few hours Washington DC has come alive, with political insiders, Trump supporters and protesters filling up America's capital city.

All over town pre-inauguration events are taking place, my own hotel lobby is full of men and women all dressed up and talking about what will happen tomorrow.

Among them, Federal Police and Homeland Security Officers who are easy to spot because of their earpieces.

Twenty-eight thousand officers of the combined forces are in Washington DC to make sure the next 24 hours are remembered for the right reasons.

Their chief concern will be terrorism, but beyond that they face another complication - the prospect of Trump supporters and protesters clashing.

This is no ordinary inauguration, it follows a particularly bitter battle for the Oval office.

And there is no question that America remains divided - Donald Trump's campaign spoke to the disenfranchised - and they voted him into office.

But, despite the anger and resentment which characterised the election, everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds, because their fates rest on how he performs as president.