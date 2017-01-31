Rebecca Wright: This is a divided America and Trump is polarising it further but he doesn't seem to care
Our US Correspondent updates Breakfast with the mood in the US over the controversial travel ban.
Source: Breakfast
Our Europe Correspondent Emma Keeling is at Downing Street where people are protesting against Donald Trump's pending UK visit.
Source: Breakfast
Mass protests continue across American cities while the tough measure has caused global confusion.
Source: 1 NEWS
no more content
back to top