Rebates for NSW farmers battling mice plague

NSW farmers who have been dealing with a devastating mouse plague for nearly a year can now get up to AU$10,000 (NZ$10,500) for the zinc phosphide they are using to kill the rodents.



Mice (file photo). Source: istock.com

The rodents have been devouring crops and cutting a destructive swathe through properties for 11 months in the state's west and south.



Deputy Premier John Barilaro said zinc phosphide rebates are now available as part of the government's AU$150 million (NZ$157 million) mice support package.



Farmers who are laying defences against a spring surge in mouse populations can now claim the rebate which will cover 50 per cent of the cost of zinc phosphide baits, up to AU$10,000 (NZ$10,500).



"Our farmers have endured the toughest of conditions with recent seasons of drought, bushfires, floods, Covid-19 and now the mice plague and we want to help them protect their crops from rodents which pose a serious threat to the upcoming harvest," Barilaro said today.



Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said with stronger zinc phosphide-based baits available, farmers were well equipped to face an expected spring surge of mice.

