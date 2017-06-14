 

'This was really horrific' - reporter comforts distraught London tower block fire eyewitness as he recounts harrowing scenes live on air

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A BBC reporter comforted a distraught man as he recounted the horrific scenes he witnessed during the London tower block fire in North Kensington.

The man broke down as he talked about witnessing someone throwing their children from the building to escape the flames.
Source: BBC

The man, Mahad Egal, broke down during a live BBC broadcast as he told the reporter how he saw a man throw two children from the building in order to save them from the flames.

"This was really horrific, there were people who were jumping out of the place, there was a man who threw two of his children..." he said before breaking down in tears.

The reporter can then be seen putting her arm around him while saying comforting words.

"We saw a lot man, we saw a lot," he continues before breaking down in tears again.

The empathetic reporter then understandably cuts the interview short.

The fire swept through a high-rise apartment building in west London earlier today, killing an unknown number of people and sending more than 50 people to area hospitals.

Flames shot from windows all the way up the 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington as more than 200 firefighters battled the blaze.

A plume of smoke stretched for kilometres over the capital. 

"This is an unprecedented incident," Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton told reporters on the scene.

"In my 29 years of being a firefighter I have never, ever seen anything of this scale."

