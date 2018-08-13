 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Real life My Sister's Keeper scenario: Aussie couple face backlash over baby genetically engineered to save brother

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Australia

This story was first published on Monday August 13.

The Densley family. Source: Facebook

A Melbourne couple have been facing an online backlash for choosing to genetically engineer their unborn baby so it's a perfect genetic match for their sick son.

David and Olivia Densley are the parents of five children, with Ms Densley currently pregnant with their sixth.

Two of their children, Fletcher and Cooper, have been diagnosed with Wiscott Aldrich Syndrome, a fatal genetic illness that turns off the body's immune system and reduces its ability to form blood clots, News.com.au reports.

The children need a bone marrow transplant if they're are to survive the illness. Cooper has already had this treatment from his younger brother Jackson who is an exact genetic match.

Now, the sixth child currently being carried by Ms Densley has been genetically engineered so it can provide bone marrow transplants for Fletcher.

The incredible tale has been likened to Jodi Picoult's best-selling novel My Sister's Keeper, which chronicles a similar story of genetic engineering a baby for a siblings survival.

The Australian family appeared on Channel 9's 60 Minutes last night to give their side of the story.

"We can positively say to this child, yes, we did have you for some of your bone marrow, but it's a good thing because we knew you were going to be OK," Ms Densley said.

Comments made on the Densely family's story, posted to 60 Minutes Facebook page, have been critical of them.

"That baby is going to grow up and be so confused. Only here just to be spare parts for her brother. So selfish," one person wrote.

Others said: "I'm sorry, but how incredibly selfish of these people" and "this is actually really messed up. Children are not body parts."

Mr Densley addressed the backlash they have received for the decision.

"Olivia’s a bit more sensitive to what other people think and say but I don’t really care, I’ll just live my life and you live yours,’" Mr Densley said. "That’s the decision we’ve made."

Topics
World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Matty Isiah inside a cell in Denpasar, Bali.

New Zealand man locked up in Bali, accused of attempted murder
2

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses
3

Most read: Dunedin family forced to remove treehouse over privacy concerns gets a new, compliant, structure
4

Watch: Black Ferns given traditional Aboriginal welcome on Sydney arrival, respond with beautiful waiata
5

Jacinda Ardern says Government department made a 'huge oversight' placing sex offender in same motel as at-risk children
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, photo a mobile phone displays a user's travels in New York. Google records your movements even when you explicitly tell it not to. An Associated Press investigation shows that using Google services on Android devices and iPhones allows the search giant to record your whereabouts as you go about your day. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Google tracks your movements, like it or not
00:16
At least 30 more people were injured in the accident

Twelve dead after bus carrying Barcelona SC football fans in Ecuador crashes
Investigators inspect the scene of a plane crash in Utah that killed pilot Duane Youd.

US man accused of flying employer's plane into his own home after fight with wife

Italian special ed teacher accused of smuggling $1 million worth of cocaine into Melbourne

Blood-sucking hookworms loom as next big hope in battle against autoimmune diseases

AAP
Topics
World
Health
Australia

Blood-sucking hookworms loom as the next big thing in the global medical battle against autoimmune diseases with a Queensland startup hoping to lead the way.

Scientists have been extracting proteins from the saliva of the once-common parasite and trialling it as a prevention for common autoimmune diseases, such as asthma and inflammatory bowel disease.

Professor of tropical parasitology Alex Loukas says with autoimmune diseases reaching epidemic proportions in developed countries, there's an urgent need for new therapies.

"We're being guided in our drug discovery efforts by millennia of co-evolution between parasitic hookworms and their mammalian hosts," he said.

"In particular, the effect hookworms can have on our immune systems."

Researchers at James Cook University's biotech startup Paragen Bio Pty Ltd believe the hookworm saliva extract will also be useful in treating rheumatoid arthritis and common allergies.

The novel approach was clinically trialled by the university's tropical health and medicine team after the link between hookworms and autoimmune diseases was discovered.

Access to clean drinking water and anti-worm therapies has led to a fall in infections of the parasite, but it's also led to a corresponding increase in inflammatory autoimmune diseases.

The hookworm-based treatment will now be further developed following a $A6 million investment in the new biotech company by venture capitalists AbbVie Ventures, Brandon Capital and OneVentures.

Prof Loukas said investment would help the team make the step from research to trialling a potential treatment.

Young scientist looking through a microscope in a laboratory. Young scientist doing some research.
Scientist, researcher (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Health
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
07:55
Lorraine doesn't do confrontation, but felt she had to stand up for Wellington's beaches after noticing a growing problem.

Watch: Meet the Wellington woman taking on the scourge of plastic 'nurdles'

Watch: Jacinda Ardern confident New Zealand property market won’t slump like Sydney, Melbourne

Simon Bridges says National Party caucus didn't leak his travel expenses

Taranaki families could face huge bills for post mortems, funeral directors warn

Wellington property management company apologises over social media campaign that upset tenants

More than 300 hurt after boardwalk collapses in Spanish city during concert

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents

An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said overnight.

Many young people were on the port's wooden boardwalk when it gave way around yesterday at the closing event of a three-day festival, officials in the northwestern port city said.

The wooden boards cracked along a central section, about 40 metres long, and people slid down into the sea below, emergency services said. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic.

The head of the Galician region's health authority, Jesus Vazquez Almuina, told Antena 3 television that 313 people required treatment.
The five people who were seriously hurt did not have life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The president of the Vigo port authority, Enrique Cesar Lopez Veiga, said he suspects there was a structural problem in the boardwalk, which is supported by concrete pillars.

He told Cadena Ser radio that the boardwalk collapsed "probably because of excessive weight" on it.

Vigo mayor Abel Caballero announced an investigation.

The popular annual festival features music and urban sports such as skateboarding.

A police officer takes photos at the scene the day after an oceanside boardwalk collapsed, in Vigo, Spain, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. An oceanside boardwalk collapsed during a nighttime concert in the Spanish city of Vigo, injuring 313 people, five of them seriously, authorities said Monday. (AP Photo/Lalo R. Villar)
A police officer takes photos at the scene the day after an oceanside boardwalk collapsed, in Vigo, Spain. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Accidents