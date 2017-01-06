 

'Real housewives of ISIS' sketch causes controversy in UK

A BBC comedy sketch marrying the terrorist group ISIS and reality show Real Housewives has caused a stir on social media.

The comedy skit has gone viral and divided opinion on whether it should have been aired.
Source: BBC Two

BBC Two comedy show Revolting aired a sketch titled The Real Housewives of ISIS, mocking the radical group.

The two minute skit, which was posted to social media yesterday, features four ISIS members' wives who appear to be in war torn Syria.

"It's only three days to the wedding and I have no idea what I'm going to wear," one woman says to the camera.

"I'm so glad I’ve moved over here. It's everything those guys on the chat rooms told me it would be," another says.

The clip also features two of the women arguing about wearing the same suicide vest while another comments how fat they look with it on.

The clip has been viewed more than 18 million times on Facebook and commented on nearly 80,000 times with opinion divided on the BBC's taste for airing it.

"Bad taste, not funny at all," wrote one viewer.

Some said they felt ill watching the clip.

"Absolutely sickened by this…you insensitive vile people doing something like this."

However, others have praised the BBC for taking on a risque topic for its comedy show.

"Finally people are realising religion is actually stupid enough to be worth laughing at," the Facebook comment read.

