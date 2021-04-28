'Ready for the pop?' Video suggests cop knew shoulder of dementia sufferer, 73, was dislocated during US arrest

A Colorado police officer accused of dislocating the shoulder of a 73-year-old woman with dementia while arresting her seemed to be aware he had injured her.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He told fellow officers "ready for the pop?" as he showed them his body camera footage, according to police station surveillance video with enhanced audio that was made public Monday by the woman's lawyer.

Officer Austin Hopp made the comment while showing the other officers the part of the arrest that shows Karen Garner being held against the hood of a patrol car in Loveland, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver last year, her handcuffed left arm bent up behind her head.

The body camera footage, which can be heard but not seen on the surveillance video, was also previously released by Garner's lawyer.

The videos, plus a lawsuit filed against Hopp, other officers and the city, and investigations into the arrest, came this month amid a national reckoning over the use of force by police against people - including those with mental and physical health conditions.

Hopp arrested Garner in June 2020 after she allegedly left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items.

His body camera footage shows Hopp catching up with her as she walks through a field along a road. She shrugs and turns away from him and he quickly grabs her arm and pushes her 80-pound (36 kilogram) body to the ground. She looks confused and repeatedly says, "I am going home."

On the police station video, Hopp says he is a little worried that Garner is "like senile and stuff."

Several times, he and the other officers say she fought with police and Hopp says she got her handcuffs halfway off.

Police put Hopp on leave after the lawsuit was filed and announced they would conduct an internal investigation.

Soon after that, the district attorney’s office announced the arrest of Garner would be investigated by a team of outside law enforcement agencies.

The city of Loveland has also said it will conduct a review.

A federal lawsuit filed on her behalf earlier this month said she received no medical care for about six hours after she was taken to jail.

Loveland police declined to comment on the new video footage from the police station, citing the criminal investigation being conducted at the district attorney's request.

"Independent comment from the Loveland Police Department would not be appropriate at this time. LPD has faith in the due process that this investigation allows for," it said in a statement.

Hopp could not be located for comment.