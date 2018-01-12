 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'The reaction here will be very negative' - Norwegians not flattered by Trump's alleged invitation

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump allegedly said the United States should take in more Norwegians, rather than Haiti and countries in Africa that he disparaged with a vulgar term.

It is alleged Trump questioned why the US would accept more people from Haiti and "sh**hole countries".
Source: Associated Press

The comments were said to have come after Trump met this week with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Washington.

"This says a lot about what Trump thinks it means to be an American. It is more about ethnicity than shared values," said Hilde Restad, an associate professor in international affairs and a former US resident.

He reportedly used an expletive while talking about immigrants from certain countries.
Source: 1 NEWS

She added that Norwegians generally didn't want "to be flattered by this US president in this way."

Henrik Heldahl, a commentator for the political website Amerikansk Politikk, said the sentiment would have been welcomed in Norway had Trump used less coarse language for Haiti and African countries.

He said "it could have been a compliment and a nice sending off for Erna Solberg as a trusted US partner," Heldahl said. "But the way he said it guarantees that the reaction here will be very negative."

In 2016 only 1,114 Norwegians moved to the US, while 1,603 Americans moved to Norway.

The US President touted the delivery of F-52 jets to Norway, but they only exist in the video game Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.
Source: Associated Press

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

One dead, three injured after head-on collision near Tauranga

2

Stars share shock at pay disparity after Mark Wahlberg paid $2m to Michelle Williams' $1,300

00:30
3
The Catch-a-Million contest winner took home the prize for this effort in Dunedin.

Black Caps fan wins $50,000 with Catch-a-Million screamer

01:58
4
Avian botulism is killing many ducks, and the actions of the public are likely to blame.

Time to stop taking bread to the pond - deadly disease ravaging duck population

5
Specialist surgeon Simon Bramhall leaves Birmingham Crown Court in Birmingham, England, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. A British surgeon who burned his initials into patients' livers during transplant operations has been fined 10,000 pounds ($13,600) and ordered to perform community service. Simon Bramhall pleaded guilty last month to two counts of assault, in a case a prosecutor called "without legal precedent in criminal law." (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

'Arrogant' UK surgeon burned initials onto patients' livers


01:45
The former Deputy Prime Minister will be remembered for many things, says Jacinda Ardern.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern has positioned Labour closer to social democratic values Jim Anderton espoused, than other leaders

Jim Anderton, who died on January 7, was a good politician and a good man, writes John Armstrong.

02:04
The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

Erratic West Coast weather patterns raise questions about how region will cope with climate change

The region is starting to recover after it was flooded by torrential rain this week.

02:18
It comes just after tobacco tax was hiked in the hope of turning more people off the deadly habit.

Government's goal of smokefree NZ by 2025 now being described as unrealistic

The claim comes from Quitline after tobacco tax jumped 10 per cent this month.

00:20
Taniesha Southeron, a friend of Amy "Dolly" Everett says she has been left asking whether she could have done anything to prevent the 14-year-old's suicide.

Friend of Aussie teen who took her own life after being bullied urges people 'to seek help if you're not OK'

Amy "Dolly" Everett, was farewelled today in a public service in Katherine in the Northern Territory. She was 14.

This January 2017, photo provided by Kelly Weimer, shows Jim Mitchell, 89, with his wife, Alice Mitchell, 78, and their dog, Gigi. The Mitchell's and their dog have been missing since Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, when their Montecito, Calif., home was swept away by the torrent of mud, trees and boulders that flowed down a fire-scarred mountain and slammed into the coastal town in Santa Barbara County. (Kelly Weimer via AP)

Deadly California mudslides claim couple married 50 years and 'The First Lady of Luxury Real Estate'

Jim and Alice Mitchell had just celebrated Jim's 89th birthday when they were swept away along with their beloved dog Gigi.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 