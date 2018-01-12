'The reaction here will be very negative' - Norwegians not flattered by Trump's alleged invitation

President Donald Trump allegedly said the United States should take in more Norwegians, rather than Haiti and countries in Africa that he disparaged with a vulgar term.

The comments were said to have come after Trump met this week with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Washington.

"This says a lot about what Trump thinks it means to be an American. It is more about ethnicity than shared values," said Hilde Restad, an associate professor in international affairs and a former US resident.

She added that Norwegians generally didn't want "to be flattered by this US president in this way."

Henrik Heldahl, a commentator for the political website Amerikansk Politikk, said the sentiment would have been welcomed in Norway had Trump used less coarse language for Haiti and African countries.

He said "it could have been a compliment and a nice sending off for Erna Solberg as a trusted US partner," Heldahl said. "But the way he said it guarantees that the reaction here will be very negative."