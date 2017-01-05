Raw: Woman threatens to throw tin of Milo at supermarket customer as she unleashes profanity-fuelled rant

Source:
Staff members at a Melbourne mall were reportedly racially attacked by a customer who hurled profanities during an ugly confrontation.
Footage of the incident at Woodgrove Shopping Centre yesterday shows the woman yelling at Coles supermarket staff.
"I'll f****** throw it at you c***," the woman screams, as she holds a tin of Milo.
According to the Herald Sun, the woman racially abused the staff members.
The woman can be seen struggling with a man over a tin of Milo, saying she would throw it at him.
The woman continues to yell at the man before grabbing her child and leaving the supermarket.
