 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw: Winds pick up in Suva as Tropical Cyclone Gita nears Fiji

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Winds are picking up in Fiji's capital as Cyclone Gita moves westward toward the island nation. 

Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.
Source: Twitter / Monish Nand

Tropical Cyclone Gita wreaked havoc in Tonga overnight, as winds over 200km/h ripped roof off houses, brought down trees and destroyed a Catholic church.

The system has moved westward today, and Fiji's Disaster Management Office is expected it to make landfall in Fiji by about 6pm. 

Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa, in the Southern Lau group are expected to be the worst hit tonight. 

Follow 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the cyclone

Related

Natural Disasters

01:29
The Foreign Minister says a Hercules is flying to Tonga and relief money has been approved for the two island nations.

Government gives $750k initial aid package to cyclone-ravaged Tonga to 'meet its immediate needs'
02:56
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Cyclone Gita barrels across Tonga, causing dump of rain across parts of the North Island
00:23
Personnel is Auckland are working to help NZ’s Pacific Island neighbour.

Watch: Relief supplies for Cyclone-ravaged Tonga prepped by busy NZ Defence personel
A house is left in ruin and flooded after being hit by Cyclone Gita.

Photo Gallery: Tongan local residents' social media photos show carnage left behind by unrelenting Cyclone Gita

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

LIVE: Winds pick up in Suva as Cyclone Gita nears Fiji after leaving destruction in Tonga

00:56
2
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

00:45
3
The Prime Minister said she just spoke to Winston Peters and Cyclone Gita relief funds for Tonga are "all signed off".

After 11 metre waves in Tonga, Gita is headed New Zealand's way, via Fiji

00:14
4
The PM’s message came during Parliament’s Question Time.

Watch: Ardern acknowleges English's 'extraordinary contribution' after his shock retirement announcement

00:48
5
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

00:56
1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.


00:48
The National Party stalwart paid a touching tribute to his biggest supporters as he resigned from Parliament this morning.

As it happened: Bill English steps down as leader of the National Party - so who will take the reins?

Bill English announced his resignation as leader of the National Party today, saying the time was right. Who will replace him?

04:14
The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll has Labour at its lowest level in more than two decades.

Labour's Andrew Little admits he 'thought about' stepping down as leader in the interests of the party

The revelation comes in the wake of tonight's disastrous 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll that has Labour at its lowest level in more than 20 years.

00:12
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

LIVE: Winds pick up in Suva as Cyclone Gita nears Fiji after leaving destruction in Tonga

The cyclone wreaked havoc in Tonga overnight, and his moving westward toward's Fiji's Southern Lau islands.


03:29
The weather system is packing winds of more than 200km/h.

Cyclone Gita hurtles through Tonga, leaving path of destruction

Next will be the clean-up and there are already serious concerns around water contamination.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 