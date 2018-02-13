Raw: Winds pick up in Suva as Tropical Cyclone Gita nears Fiji

Source:
Winds are picking up in Fiji's capital as Cyclone Gita moves westward toward the island nation.
Tropical Cyclone Gita wreaked havoc in Tonga overnight, as winds over 200km/h ripped roof off houses, brought down trees and destroyed a Catholic church.
The system has moved westward today, and Fiji's Disaster Management Office is expected it to make landfall in Fiji by about 6pm.
Ono-i-Lau and Vatoa, in the Southern Lau group are expected to be the worst hit tonight.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news