Raw: Winds pick up in Suva as Tropical Cyclone Gita nears Fiji

Winds are picking up in Fiji's capital as Cyclone Gita moves westward toward the island nation.

Tropical Cyclone Gita wreaked havoc in Tonga overnight, as winds over 200km/h ripped roof off houses, brought down trees and destroyed a Catholic church.

The system has moved westward today, and Fiji's Disaster Management Office is expected it to make landfall in Fiji by about 6pm.