Raw: White supremacist attacked during live interview at Trump's inauguration

Self-proclaimed white nationalist Richard Spencer was punched in the face during an interview with an ABC News Washington reporter.
Mr Spencer is the president of white nationalist think tank the National Police Institute, ANC News reported.
Members of the crowd were asking him if he was a neo-Nazi, which he denied, when the attack happened during the interview with Zoe Daniel.
A man in a black hoodie rushed up and punched him on the right side of his face.
Ms Daniel said it was the second time Mr Spencer had been punched by the same man.
