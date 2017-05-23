 

Raw: 'Which way?! Come on!' - panicked man films desperate escape after deadly Manchester Arena blast

YouTube/ Nieuws en videos

The confusion following the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert is clear to see in this footage.
Source: YouTube/ Nieuws en videos

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

LIVE: 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry' - Ariana Grande tweets condolences after deadly explosion outside UK concert

The First Lady didn't seem to be interested in walking hand-in-hand with her husband, alongside the Israeli prime minister and his wife.

Watch: The moment Melania Trump appears to swat away Donald's outstretched hand on red carpet

This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.

Raw video: Auckland commuters watch in horror as students brawl and kick train at station

A small portion of the upper part of the stage can be seen illuminated by an orange light source before the sound of an explosion is heard.

Raw: Dashcam footage catches the moment blast rings out from Ariana Grande's Manchester concert

There was a bang and then cries of horror as the attack rocked the Manchester Arena.

New video shows horror inside arena as explosion hits at moment of blast, Ariana Grande tweets 'broken'


The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

The rugby hardman, whose early life of abuse saw him take his anger out on others, wants to ensure the next generation don't make the same mistakes.

Watch: Ex-All Black Norm Hewitt sets out to help youth break the cycle of bullying

