Raw: Where's my McChicken! Shoeless woman goes ballistic at Iowa McDonald's after long wait for burger

1 NEWS

A McDonald's customer let fly after not receiving her McChicken fast enough, barreling over the counter and launching herself at a worker. 

The woman was seen hitting an employee as she leapt on a counter to attack unfortunate workers.
Source: 9News

Iowa news outlet KCCI reported bystander Amanda Gravely caught the footage while she was buying ice cream with her children in the US. 

"It just escalated really quickly," she said. 

The customer, accompanied by two men, can be heard yelling.

The worker hands over the McChicken, but it is thrown back in her face. 

The irate woman jumps over the counter and begins fighting with the worker. 

"Life's too short to get that mad over a chicken sandwich," Ms Gravely said. 

