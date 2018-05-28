 

Raw video: Young 'Spiderman' hailed a hero after climbing four storeys to save toddler dangling from Paris balcony

A toddler left hanging dangerously from a balcony was pulled to safety on Sunday NZT in Paris by a 22-year-old man who climbed four storeys bare-handed and without any safety net.

When asked why he put his own life in danger, Mamoudou Gassama simply replied “because it’s a child”.
Source: Habib Bibou

The four-year-old was holding on to the balcony of a fourth-storey apartment, Le Parisien reports, until Mamoudou Gassama took matters into his own hands.

In video captured of the rescue, the crowd nervously encourages Mr Gassama as he quickly scales the building's exterior.

As he reaches the fourth storey and pulls the child to safety, the crowd erupts into cheers.

Locals and people online are calling him the Spiderman of Paris.

Mamoudou Gassama

Mamoudou Gassama.

Source: Le Parisien TV

Mr Gassama moved to Paris six month ago from Mali, and his selfless act earned him high praise and a phone call from the Mayor, Anne Hidalgo.

"Congratulations to Mamoudou Gassama for his brave act that helped save a child's life last night," she wrote on Twitter.

"I had the pleasure to talk with him today by phone, to thank him warmly."





