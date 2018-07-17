 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw video: Terrifying vision captures screams of terror as lava bomb explodes in ocean next to Hawaiian tourist boat, sending molten rocks through roof

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

New footage has emerged from onboard a tourist boat that shows an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean, sending molten rock crashing through its roof off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring 23 people today.

A woman in her 20s was left in serious condition with a broken thigh bone after the incident.
Source: Will Bryan

The terrifying footage shows a massive explosion in the ocean near the boat, before those onboard begin screaming in terror as molten rock rains down on the roof.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Three others were in stable condition at a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The boat was more than 200m from the volcano.
Source: ABC

The rest of the passengers suffered burns, scrapes and other superficial injuries.

They were aboard a tour boat that takes visitors to see lava plunging into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano that has been erupting for two months.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
Mara Martin garnered excited cheers from the audience in Miami.

Watch: Model breastfeeds baby as she walks down runway at Sports Illustrated show


2
Meghan Markle smiling.

Most read story: Meghan Markle's father to fly to UK to make peace with her

3
In this Monday, July 9, 2018 photo made available by Kensington Palace, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge poses for a photo with Prince Louis in the garden of Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)

Royal family release delightful new christening photo of Kate cradling smiling Prince Louis

01:37
4
Anihera Black repeated allegations that her late husband Te Awanuiārangi was a paedophile.

Widow of late iwi leader Awanui Black gives four names to police


5

UK socialite Annabelle Neilson has died aged 49

01:48
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Lots of decent fine weather over the next couple of days

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:40
Tha Dah Paw was at the Auckland beach and saw the incident unfold.

'He couldn't swim' – daughter speaks about tragic death of parents who drowned after being swept off rocks at Muriwai Beach

Tha Dah Paw was at the rugged Auckland beach and saw the awful incident unfold.


02:10
Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect to their culture.

The haka group bringing Māori culture to Melbourne - 'It helps us connect with New Zealand'

Ngā Whetū a Hawaiki is helping Māori living in Australia to reconnect with their culture.

03:18
Erana Paraone and Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa.

Northland couple take action to stop meth pipe sale at shops

Erana Paraone and her partner Wiremu Keretene challenged their local Coin Save in Kawakawa last week over the pipes in their display cases.

Media personality pleads not guilty to three assault charges in North Shore District Court

Lawyer, Marie Dyhrberg, argued that the case is in its early days, and asked that the man's name suppression remains until a hearing.