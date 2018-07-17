Raw video: Terrifying vision captures screams of terror as lava bomb explodes in ocean next to Hawaiian tourist boat, sending molten rocks through roof

New footage has emerged from onboard a tourist boat that shows an explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean, sending molten rock crashing through its roof off Hawaii's Big Island, injuring 23 people today.

The terrifying footage shows a massive explosion in the ocean near the boat, before those onboard begin screaming in terror as molten rock rains down on the roof.

A woman in her 20s was in serious condition with a broken thigh bone, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

Three others were in stable condition at a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The rest of the passengers suffered burns, scrapes and other superficial injuries.