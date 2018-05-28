 

Raw video: Shocking footage shows armed thugs destroying Salelologa Market in Samoa as terrified residents look on

Shocking video has surfaced of armed young men rampaging through the Salelologa Market on Savaii, Samoa, flipping tables and intimidating innocent bystanders who look on in terror.

The Salelologa Market was the target of men armed with machetes and a rifle.
Source: Facebook

The video, which has had over 100,000 views since being posted on Facebook today, shows a group of young men ransacking the market seemingly indiscriminately, as they flip tables, throw coolers full of food and strut around in a threatening manner.

One man appears to be armed with a machete, while another carries a long rifle.

According to a report from the Samoa Observer the incident came after men blocked a road leading to the wharf earlier today. The men reportedly threw rocks at those stuck in traffic from their blockade and searched vehicles.

The Samoa Planet reports that this led to a "war" between two villages that culminated in the attack on the market. They report that police and church ministers have since intervened to help stop the violence.

Facebook users have been quick to criticise those involved in the thuggish attack on the market.

"Bloody idiots," one user simply posted. "How sad & disgusting is this," read another.

Another user was worried about their family who works at the market.

"Someone should stop them, my family's selling their stuff in that place."

The Samoa Observer say they have contacted police over the incident but are yet to hear back.

