Raw video: Salelologa Market rampage arrest caught on video as local police seek 'peace between warring villages

Footage has emerged purportedly showing Samoan police making an arrest after a group of armed men destroyed a market on Savaii.

Footage of the arrest was posted by Loabay LGN Online on their Facebook page.

It showed a group of onlookers watching as police took a handcuffed man away behind a wire fence.

The camera pans around to show a number of police vehicles parked behind the onlookers.

The caption for the video said police had travelled by ferry from Samoa's main island, Upolu, to restore peace.

Yesterday, shocking video surfaced showing armed young men rampaging through the Salelologa Market on Savaii.

The video, which showed the men flipping tables and intimidating innocent bystanders who look on in terror, had over 100,000 views since being posted on Facebook.

One man appears to be armed with a machete, while another carries a long rifle.

According to a report from the Samoa Observer the incident came after men blocked a road leading to the wharf earlier in thh day. The men reportedly threw rocks at those stuck in traffic from their blockade and searched vehicles.