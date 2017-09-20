 

Raw video: Rescuers scramble over building left flattened by deadly 7.1 Mexico earthquake

Source:

Reuters

The video is out of Mexico City where scores of buildings have been severely damaged.
Source: Reuters

Central and South America

Natural Disasters

news

01:57
Bill English met orchard workers in Hawke's Bay while Jacinda Ardern went walkabout in Whanganui.

Opinion: Betting on election outcome a fool's game, but scenarios don't look good for Bill English

00:35
Footage shows Westlake school children scattered across the road after being hit by a car.

Graphic warning: Raw video shows grisly aftermath of crash outside Auckland school as kids lay strewn across street


00:30
The Nissan Skyline had considerable damage after the crash, which happened outside Westlake Girls High School.

Car that hit students outside North Shore school was a Nissan Skyline sports car


00:29
Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse


00:10
At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.

Raw: Mexico apartment block crumbles to the ground as residents flee, death toll over 100 after 7.1 quake

01:57
John Armstrong says we could even end up with a government led by a party which doesn't have the most seats.

01:09
From 1966 to the 2014 election, there have been some creative openings to the election coverage thousands of Kiwis tuned in to every election.

Election flashback: From black and white to bursts of colour – take a look at the opening graphics of NZ's televised election coverage

Things have moved on a little since 1966.

00:45
Take a look at the most right and left-leaning electorates in New Zealand according to 200,000 Vote Compass results.

Watch: The most right and left-leaning places in NZ revealed - where does your town fit?

Where does the place you live fit on the political spectrum? Vote Compass reveals all.

00:29
Thousands fled into streets in panic as the 7.1 earthquake struck.

01:08
