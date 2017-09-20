Raw video: Rescuers scramble over building flattened by deadly 7.1 Mexico earthquake

A powerful earthquake shook central Mexico today, collapsing buildings in plumes of dust and killing at least 149 people.

Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

Dozens of buildings tumbled into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said buildings fell at 44 places in the capital alone as high-rises across the city swayed sickeningly.

Hours after the magnitude 7.1 quake, rescue workers were still clawing through the wreckage of a primary school that partly collapsed in the city's south looking for any children who might be trapped.

Some relatives said they had received a Whatsapp message from two girls inside.

The quake is the deadliest in Mexico since a 1985 quake on the same date killed thousands.

It came less than two weeks after another powerful quake caused 90 deaths in the country's south.

Luis Felipe Puente, head of the national Civil Defense agency, reported today that the confirmed death toll had been raised to 149.

The federal government declared a state of disaster in Mexico City, freeing up emergency funds.