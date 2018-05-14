Raw video: Police shocked after driver and 10 other motorists fail to stop for 85-year-old hit at Adelaide intersection

An 85-year-old man has been thrown into the air during a hit-run in Adelaide, with police pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

The man was struck at an intersection at Paradise, in the city's northeast, early this morning before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

"We believe that the 85-year-old male pedestrian, due to his age, had failed to cross the road, unfortunately, in time before the vehicles moved off," Senior Sergeant Stephen Murray later told reporters.

A video of the incident, released by police, shows the man carrying what appears to be two bags across the road before he is struck by a car travelling on a green light.

Sergeant Murray said the car would likely be damaged and appealed for the driver to come forward.

"The front of the vehicle collided directly with the pedestrian and the pedestrian was thrown out of the way," he said.