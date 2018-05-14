 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw video: Police shocked after driver and 10 other motorists fail to stop for 85-year-old hit at Adelaide intersection

share

Source:

AAP

An 85-year-old man has been thrown into the air during a hit-run in Adelaide, with police pleading for the driver responsible to come forward.

CCTV footage captured the moment the elderly man was hit by a car in Adelaide.
Source: Nine

The man was struck at an intersection at Paradise, in the city's northeast, early this morning before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with serious injuries.

"We believe that the 85-year-old male pedestrian, due to his age, had failed to cross the road, unfortunately, in time before the vehicles moved off," Senior Sergeant Stephen Murray later told reporters.

A video of the incident, released by police, shows the man carrying what appears to be two bags across the road before he is struck by a car travelling on a green light.

Sergeant Murray said the car would likely be damaged and appealed for the driver to come forward.

"The front of the vehicle collided directly with the pedestrian and the pedestrian was thrown out of the way," he said.

Other cars also failed to stop at the crash but a witness later gave police dashcam footage of the aftermath.

Related

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

2
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


00:29
3
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

00:22
4
The Hurricanes star said he felt it was important he do something in response to Folau's controversial tweets.

'Equality is something I'm staunch on' - TJ Perenara on speaking out on Israel Folau's anti-gay comments

00:30
5
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

00:15
Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Watch as Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams burns Aussie defenders with sheer pace, NZ annihilate trans-Tasman rivals to claim Canada title

Williams scored two tries in the final as NZ thumped Australia 46-0 to win the Langford Sevens in Canada.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 