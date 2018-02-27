Raw video: Passengers scream in terror as out of control truck ploughs into bus in Canada

A pile-up on British Columbia's Coquihalla highway sent 29 people to hospital yesterday.

Mobile phone footage captured by one of the passengers on a Greyhound bus travelling to Vancouver showed passengers screaming as the bus was struck by a truck driving past.

Spokesperson for the Provincial Health Services Authority Amy Robertson said the crash just north of Hope, BC was reported Sunday around 8 pm local time and involved six vehicles - two transport trucks, two busses and two passenger vehicles.

Ms Robertson said the injured were transported by air and ground ambulances to hospital, while another 136 people who were not hurt were taken to a warming centre in Hope.

The accident forced the closure of the Coquihalla in both directions between Hope and Merritt for about seven hours.