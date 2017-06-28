Raw video: Passengers pulled to safety after train derails in New York subway

A subway train derailed near a station in Harlem today, frightening passengers and resulting in minor injuries as hundreds of people were evacuated from trains along the subway line.

Two of the eight cars on the train derailed midmorning (local time).

Sparks from the skidding train briefly ignited garbage on the track, but there was no serious fire, said Joe Lhota, chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The cause was under investigation.

Lhota said the emergency braking system on the train triggered, but it wasn't immediately clear why.

He said he didn't know yet if a passenger had pulled the emergency brake.