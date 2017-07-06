Raw video: Panicked swimmers rush to shore as pod of killer whales quickly closes in

A man who was filming the spectacular sight of a pod of whales breaching at a Vancouver beach caught the moment a pair of panicked swimmers climbed to safety as the whales closed in.

Robin Leveille witnessed the two men frantically climbing up rocks to save their lives on Monday and posted the video to Instagram.

Instagram users commented on the post in amazement of the footage captured.

"Looks like they were going to be a meal! Glad they saw them before something bad happened," one user wrote.

Another commented, "Amazing stuff!! I dive at Whytecliff all the time! I would have died to seen this while diving."