Raw video: 'Oh no, oh no' - tornado annihilates home as fierce storms churn through northern US

Storm chasers in the US have released dramatic up-close footage of a tornado taking an unfortunate route to obliterate a Wyoming country home.

As the roof of the house is ripped into the air by the violent tornado, filmers from Weather Nation TV are heard exclaiming “oh no, oh no” repeatedly.

“Power flashes, big debris in the air,” one of the chasers adds, as they film from inside a car stopped just a few hundred metres from the scene of destruction.

The US Storm Prediction centre received 30 tornado reports across the US states of Wyoming and Nebraska on June 13, the Washington Post reported.

Two injuries from Monday’s US storms have been reported, but there have been no fatalities.