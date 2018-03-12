 

Raw video: The moment tour helicopter crash lands in New York's East River leaving at least two dead

Source:

1 NEWS

A pilot scrambled out to safety but at least two people are dead, as a tour helicopter crashed landed in New York's East River this afternoon.

Reports say they were five people aboard at the time.
Source: Twitter/ PM Breaking

John J Magers posted a video on Twitter, saying he had witnessed the crash, about 7.16pm Sunday local time (12.16pm NZT).

A spokesman for the mayor told the Associated Press there are at least two dead and one person rescued from the crashed helicopter which was reported to be carrying six people including the pilot.

A witness told the New York Post she "immediately thought someone was in there and not going to live — it's cold water, it was sinking really fast," said Mary Lee.

"By the time we got out here, we couldn’t see it. It was under water."

Mary Beth Hogan, tweeting from the scene, said she had overheard that divers had found the helicopter in the water, suggesting that it had sunk following the crash.

