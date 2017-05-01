Raw video: Men rescue baby from overturned truck as raging floodwaters swamp vehicle

 

A dramatic rescue of a baby has been captured after a truck rolled and flipped in flood waters, trapping a father, toddler and the infant inside.

About five people rush to rescue a baby from floodwaters moving rapidly past overturned car.
Source: Tom Mitchell

The baby was extracted from the truck yesterday as tornadoes and wild weather hammered Texas, reported local media outlet, WFAA 8.

Tom Mitchell, who shot the video near Myrtle Springs, close to Dallas, told WFAA 8 the water was moving too fast to get the doors of the flipped truck open. 

Men wading in the flood waters desperately attempted to save those inside.

When they finally rescued the baby, it can be seen limp in a man's arms. 

"No colour at all and the eyes were not focused when I looked down at her," Mr Mitchell said.

He said a "negative feeling" came over him with the thought the baby might not make it. 

A woman prayed over Tom's shoulder. "Dear Jesus, please let this baby breath".

CPR was performed and the baby was saved. 

The toddler, Addyson, strapped in its booster seat, was also saved and was moving, but received injuries in the accident. 

The children's father, Phillip Ocheltree, wrote on Facebook: "Update on Addy bug, she is stable and doing much better.

"Still under sedation but pulling the breathing tube in the morning to see if she can do it on her own."

