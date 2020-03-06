TODAY |

Raw video: Heroic US cops pull driver to safety just seconds before truck explodes

Source:  Associated Press

Two New Jersey state troopers pulled a trucker to safety just seconds before his burning tractor-trailer exploded.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police body camera video showed the two New Jersey troopers worked together to drag the trucker from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded. Source: Associated Press

Trooper Robert Tarleton had stopped a vehicle on Interstate 287 when he saw the truck become engulfed in flames after it hit a guardrail and bridge abutment, state police said.

"He immediately returned the driver's credentials and ran back to his troop car to request for fire and emergency medical services personnel to respond to the crash," state police said.

Tarleton drove to the scene of the crash, where State Police Lt. Edward Ryer, who was headed home from work, was trying to rescue the driver.

Police body camera video showed the two troopers worked together to drag the trucker from the cab to safety seconds before it exploded.

The driver sustained minor injuries. His name has not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

World
North America
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:21
Steel mill alerts employees that NZ's latest coronavirus victim is an employee
2
'The tears are falling' - Former Green Party co-leader Jeanette Fitzsimons dies
3
Prince Harry and Meghan dazzle as they step out for final joint public engagement before quitting royal duties
4
Banks pull out of tomorrow's Wellington International Pride Parade
5
Immigration health rules hit new parents: 'Not having any whānau here broke us'
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Russian social media accounts again cause election discord in US, mirroring 2016, report finds

One person dead following one-car crash near Gisborne
01:13

Coronavirus outbreak could cost airlines $179 billion, industry representatives say
00:21

US Senator Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president