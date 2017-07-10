 

Raw video: 'He was one minute from dying' - worker rescued from roof of burning building in Denmark by holding on to crane hooks

A man was lifted off of a burning building to safety by a crane's hook after a fire broke out in a building in Denmark.

The quick-thinking crane driver saved the man's life after he became trapped by the fire.
Rodovre Lokal Nyt reported that two men were working on the roof of the building in Rodovre, Copenhagen on July 6 when the fire broke out about 12.30pm, sending a plume of smoke into the sky visible for several kilometres.

One of the men managed to escape by jumping down to a lower floor, but another was forced to take cover behind a sheet of particle board.

Crane operator John Pedersen told Danish television station TV2 if another 30 seconds had passed, the worker on the roof would likely have died.

"I was sitting in the crane," he said in Danish, "and then suddenly there was black smoke everywhere.

"I jumped out of the crane to see what had happened, and then I heard someone shouting that a man was standing on the roof, which was caught in the flames."

The flames on the roof were now about 10m high and Mr Pedersen positioned the crane's steel hooks near the worker so he could grab on.

He took hold with both hands and dangled several storeys above the ground until the crane lowered him - alive - to safety.

"I'm just really happy that both survived ... I was afraid that the crane could not reach," Mr Pedersen said.

Witness Cecilie Ravnborg, speaking in Danish to TV2, said "it was so terrible to witness".

"You could see that one hid behind a sheet and tried to avoid the flames.

"Quite frankly, I did not believe that he would survive ... he was one minute from dying.

"It was very, very uncomfortable ... I did not like it and did not want to look, but on the other hand, I hoped of course, that they would end well."

The two workers were taken to National Hospital and Hvidovre Hospital with burns to their hands and faces, Copenhagen West Police said.

The fire took about half an hour to bring under control.

