Raw video: flames captured shooting out of Boeing 777 engine before emergency landing at LAX

Associated Press
A Philippine Airlines jet with flames spurting from one engine has returned safely to Los Angeles International Airport shortly after takeoff.

Ian Gregor of the Federal Aviation Administration says Flight 113, a Boeing 777 bound for Manila, reported a problem with the right engine after takeoff Thursday morning (local time). It turned around and landed at about noon.

Passengers and people on the ground videotaped blasts of flame coming from the right engine.

Passenger Walter Baumann tells KABC-TV he heard a series of booms and saw "balls of fire."

LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery says there was no flame showing from the plane when it landed but firefighters were on hand as a precaution.

The airline says all 342 passengers and 18 crew members are safe.

The Philippine Airlines jet returned to LAX for an emergency landing. Source: Associated Press
