TODAY |

Raw video: Five missing after arch bridge fails, crashing into Taiwan bay

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Accidents

A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan collapsed today, sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told reporters about five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Ten people were sent to hospitals, six of them with serious injuries.

Fishing vessels were helping to search for the missing, Hsu told Formosa TV.

The bridge collapsed about 9:30am today (local time) in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.

The weather at the time of the collapse was sunny, hours after a typhoon swept across parts of the island.

Rescuers work near the site of a collapsed bridge in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan. Source: Associated Press

National Fire Agency spokesperson Su Hong-wei said the tanker's fall smashed three boats.

Typhoon Mitag had brought high winds and heavy rain to northern Taiwan on Monday night before moving northeast. Flights and ferry services had been cancelled Monday.

The bridge is a tourist attraction in Yilan. It was opened in 1998 and was built to replace a lower bridge that prevented large fishing vessels from passing underneath.

According to the company that designed the 18-metre-high (nearly 60 feet)- high bridge, MAA Consultants, it's the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan supported by cables and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world.

Video footage on Twitter showed a large truck almost getting across the bridge and then tumbling backward as the bridge collapsed into the water.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Five people are feared missing after the incident. Source: Twitter
More From
World
Asia
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Outspoken Israel Folau critic TJ Perenara hopes All Blacks ready for first openly gay player
2
'Dad loved Mum with his whole heart' - Son pays tribute to parents found dead in Christchurch home
3
All Blacks shoot down reporter critical of Ardie Savea’s new goggles at World Cup - 'It's the right move'
4
Aussie senator vows to fight 'absolutely disgusting' visa system for Kiwis living across Tasman
5
Two unborn babies die in Auckland after mothers contract measles
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Trump's private lawyer Rudy Giuliani subpoenaed as impeachment inquiry accelerates
01:42

Japanese All Blacks fans get Kiwi culture masterclass as Six60, kapa haka group take stage together

China prepares for 70th anniversary of Communist rule by showcasing newest weapons

Former NZ Fire Service boss and tech worker named as victims of Tararua Ranges plane crash