Raw video: Five missing after arch bridge fails, crashing into Taiwan bay

A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan collapsed today, sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.

Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung told reporters about five people were feared to have been on the bridge when it collapsed. Ten people were sent to hospitals, six of them with serious injuries.

Fishing vessels were helping to search for the missing, Hsu told Formosa TV.

The bridge collapsed about 9:30am today (local time) in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.

The weather at the time of the collapse was sunny, hours after a typhoon swept across parts of the island.

Rescuers work near the site of a collapsed bridge in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan. Source: Associated Press

National Fire Agency spokesperson Su Hong-wei said the tanker's fall smashed three boats.

Typhoon Mitag had brought high winds and heavy rain to northern Taiwan on Monday night before moving northeast. Flights and ferry services had been cancelled Monday.

The bridge is a tourist attraction in Yilan. It was opened in 1998 and was built to replace a lower bridge that prevented large fishing vessels from passing underneath.

According to the company that designed the 18-metre-high (nearly 60 feet)- high bridge, MAA Consultants, it's the only single-span arch bridge in Taiwan supported by cables and the second single arch-cable steel bridge in the world.