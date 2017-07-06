Raw video: Drunk, bloodied man restrained by passengers after lashing out on flight

Shocking video has emerged of a drunk man covered in blood screaming and punching a seat during a flight from Russia to Turkey.

The man was believed to have got drunk while flying from Moscow to Antalya to calm his nerves about flying, RT reports.

A video posted to YouTube shows passengers restraining the man after he lashed out at the air hosts for refusing to serve him more alcohol.

The plane's passengers managed to restrain the man by binding his feet with a seatbelt.

In a video taken by Zakir Culfa, which was posted to Facebook on Saturday, the man is seen covered in blood screaming and thrashing the chair in front of him.