Raw video: Dramatic rescue of family whose boat was capsized by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

The US Coast Guard says a British Royal Navy helicopter has rescued a family of three who were left stranded on top of their capsized vessel following Hurricane Maria.

In a dramatic, coordinated effort, rescuers were able to hoist up a woman and her two children from their boat Ferrel just off Vieques, Puerto Rico early today.

A man aboard the vessel has died.

Coast Guard in Miami received an alert via emergency position and a distress call on Wednesday stating that those aboard the Ferrel were disabled and adrift in 6m waves and 60 km/h wind.

The Coast Guard says the dead man's body was not retrieved and that the boat had capsized.

The search included an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters.