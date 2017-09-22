 

Raw video: Dramatic rescue of family whose boat was capsized by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

Associated Press

The US Coast Guard says a British Royal Navy helicopter has rescued a family of three who were left stranded on top of their capsized vessel following Hurricane Maria.

US and UK troops came to the aid of the three trapped on top of their upturned vessel.
In a dramatic, coordinated effort, rescuers were able to hoist up a woman and her two children from their boat Ferrel just off Vieques, Puerto Rico early today.

A man aboard the vessel has died.

Coast Guard in Miami received an alert via emergency position and a distress call on Wednesday stating that those aboard the Ferrel were disabled and adrift in 6m waves and 60 km/h wind.

The Coast Guard says the dead man's body was not retrieved and that the boat had capsized.

The search included an HC-130 search plane, a fast response cutter, the USS Kearsage amphibious assault ship and Navy helicopters.

The names of those on the vessel were not released.

Electricity is out to the entire island which is home to more than 3.5 million people.

The violent storm is expected to leave the country without power for months.

Simran Kaur said she was trapped in her house as the chaos unfolded around her.

Police say it's a miracle no one was killed after the incident in the city's south.

Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

The rugby powerhouse are second from bottom of the cup premiership.

