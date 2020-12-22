TODAY |

Raw video: Customer cutting the line sparks wild fight at Perth barbershop

Source:  1 NEWS

A wild brawl broke out at a Perth barber shop after one customer accused another of cutting the line.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Milad Grbic didn’t take kindly to being told to give up his spot in the chair. Source: Nine

The incident took place last month at Hayden’s Barbershop when an unnamed 53-year-old man accused Milad Grbic of taking his spot.

Grbic, 31, gave up his spot, but the argument continues, the younger man eventually hitting the other in the head.

That sparked a melee in the shop as other customers try break it up.

The fight continues outside, with Grbic knocking the other to the ground.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

Grbic has been charged with assault, Nine News reports.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:03
Series of violent attacks carried out by groups of teens in Mount Maunganui
2
Police hunt erratic driver accused of causing other car to flip on Auckland motorway this morning
3
The Safety Warehouse, which ran controversial Auckland money drop, fined $30,000 for spam texts
4
From California to Christchurch: Mysterious metallic monolith appears at adventure park
5
Police investigate 'shocking' attack on Rotorua hot pools visitors
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police hunt erratic driver accused of causing other car to flip on Auckland motorway this morning

Two people found guilty of manslaughter in deaths of 39 migrants found dead in truck in England

US President-elect Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine live on air as Trump remains on sidelines
02:40

Italian authorities destroy record seizure of amphetamine Captagon