Raw video: Customer cutting the line sparks wild fight at Perth barbershop

A wild brawl broke out at a Perth barber shop after one customer accused another of cutting the line.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident took place last month at Hayden’s Barbershop when an unnamed 53-year-old man accused Milad Grbic of taking his spot.

Grbic, 31, gave up his spot, but the argument continues, the younger man eventually hitting the other in the head.

That sparked a melee in the shop as other customers try break it up.

The fight continues outside, with Grbic knocking the other to the ground.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV.