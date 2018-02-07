Raw video: Child pulled from earthquake damaged building in dramatic rescue

Dramatic footage has captured a young child being rescued from an earthquake damaged building after a 6.4 magnitude tremor struck off Taiwan's east coast this morning.

The cellphone video shows the child being passed down from the balcony of a heavily damaged apartment block into the arms of a man below.

A woman can be heard frantically yelling in the background as the rescue takes place.

Later in the video an older man can also be seen clambering over the balcony railing and escaping to the relative safety of the street below.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck about 21 kilometres northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

It occurred at a shallow depth of about 9.5 kilometres.