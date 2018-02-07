 

Raw video: Child pulled from earthquake damaged building in dramatic rescue

Dramatic footage has captured a young child being rescued from an earthquake damaged building after a 6.4 magnitude tremor struck off Taiwan's east coast this morning.

A 6.4 magnitude quake rocked a Taiwan town this morning, leaving at least two people dead.
The cellphone video shows the child being passed down from the balcony of a heavily damaged apartment block into the arms of a man below.

A woman can be heard frantically yelling in the background as the rescue takes place.

A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowly missing a lucky taxi driver.
Later in the video an older man can also be seen clambering over the balcony railing and escaping to the relative safety of the street below.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck about 21 kilometres northeast of Hualien, on the island's east coast.

It occurred at a shallow depth of about 9.5 kilometres.

Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.
The quake has left two people dead and over 200 injured according to local officials.

