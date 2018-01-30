Raw video: Aussie man gets fright of his life when venomous snake appears on home office desk

An Australian dad had a frightening encounter when he came face to face with a venomous snake slithering over the desk of his home office in St Andrews Beach, Victoria.

Sean Edwards told 9 NEWS he was fearful for his young daughter sleeping in a nearby bedroom when he saw the tiger snake moving over his printer and laptop, immediately calling a snake catcher.

Video of the unwanted guest taken by Mr Edwards was posted to Facebook on Friday.

"I had a tiger snake visit yesterday. Really healthy specimen," he wrote on Facebook.

"May have just fed, or has had a pretty constant food source."