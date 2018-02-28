Raw video: Aussie larrikin with VB box on head covers up police speed camera

Source:
An Aussie man wearing a VB beer carton on his head is under investigation by New South Wales police after covering up a mobile speed camera on Friday.
Footage of the incident was taken on Snapchat with the caption "not all heroes wear capes".
It then went viral after being posted to The Bell Town Times Facebook page on Monday.
A Roads and Maritime Services spokesperson told 9 NEWS Australia that "Roads and Maritime Services is aware of the incident and will assist NSW police with the investigation."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news