Raw: Vehicles flipped on their sides and smashed through fences after truck ploughs through street

A stolen truck has created a path of destruction after it ploughed down a suburban street in the UK leaving vehicles flipped on their sides and smashed through fences.

The 18-ton truck with a crane attached smashed into 10 vehicles down a narrow road in Oldham yesterday.

Local resident Simon Kellett filmed the aftermath of the crash, which totalled his van.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Kellett says he heard a "big crash" just as he was locking his door on his way out.

Mr Kellett says he saw the truck crash into the van and carry on down the road at speed, crashing into a further nine vehicles.

He says he's lucky to be alive.

"Ten seconds later and I would have been in the car. I wouldn't have seen it coming.

"I could have been dead. I would have been smashed around. The street was like a war zone."