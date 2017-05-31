Raw: Ukrainian water pipe explodes, sending debris flying into air and torrent of muddy water down street

Source:
The dramatic moment a Ukrainian road cracks and bursts after an underground water pipe explodes has been caught on CCTV.
In the footage captured yesterday, the ground can be seen rising before suddenly bursting due to the pressure of the water.
Dirt and rocks were sent flying into the air in Kiev, damaging parked cars and smashing windows, while torrents of muddy water flooded a nearby street.
According to the BBC, it's not known what caused the water pipe to explode.
