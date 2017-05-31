 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Raw: Ukrainian water pipe explodes, sending debris flying into air and torrent of muddy water down street

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The dramatic moment a Ukrainian road cracks and bursts after an underground water pipe explodes has been caught on CCTV. 

Torrents of muddy water flooded a street in Kiev while cars were damaged near the pipe's explosion.
Source: BBC

In the footage captured yesterday, the ground can be seen rising before suddenly bursting due to the pressure of the water. 

Dirt and rocks were sent flying into the air in Kiev, damaging parked cars and smashing windows, while torrents of muddy water flooded a nearby street. 

According to the BBC, it's not known what caused the water pipe to explode. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:29
2
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

America's Cup recap: Team NZ stamp their mark, Oracle flex their muscles and Ben Ainslie puts on a masterclass

00:29
3
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

00:35
4
Kaikoura remains isolated with SH1 south of the coastal township likely to remain closed all day.

SH1 to Kaikoura set to reopen for long weekend following major slip clean-up


00:30
5
The Oracle skipper praised his competition for once, after the fourth day of racing in Bermuda.

'The toughest America's Cup to date' - Jimmy Spithill talks up strength of competition as Team NZ show their class

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 856621548

Varnish cache server

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.

00:29
Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to beat Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.

Watch: Ruthless Team NZ blitz home after inspired comeback against Artemis in grudge match

Having trailed for most of the race, the Kiwis timed their run to perfection to win in America's Cup qualifying.

00:30
The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America’s Cup qualifying in Bermuda.

Video: Shocking nosedive puts Team NZ behind against Artemis - but Kiwis rally to let them know who's boss

The Kiwis were on the back foot early in their rematch with Sweden in America's Cup qualifying.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ