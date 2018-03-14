Raw: Shocking moment elderly driver attempts u-turn on Aussie motorway, causing horrifying collision at 100km/h

An Australian driver is lucky to be alive after being involved in a collision when a fellow driver did a u-turn into her path.

Sophie Kinnane, 24, was travelling in the Kangaroo Valley in NSW at around 100km/h on Sunday when the incident took place.

It occurred when a 93-year-old, who was stopped in the median strip, attempted a u-turn onto the freeway.

Unfortunately, he turned directly into oncoming traffic.

Ms Kinnane had nowhere to go and slammed into the side of the car.

“I saw a glimpse that he was stopped [in the shoulder] but then all of a sudden he’s just in front of me,” Ms Kinanne told the Illawarra Mercury.

The incident was captured on her dashcam.