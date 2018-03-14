 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Raw: Shocking moment elderly driver attempts u-turn on Aussie motorway, causing horrifying collision at 100km/h

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Australian driver is lucky to be alive after being involved in a collision when a fellow driver did a u-turn into her path.

Sophie Kinnane was driving in NSW when she was hit by a driver trying to turn into oncoming traffic
Source: Illawarra Mercury

Sophie Kinnane, 24, was travelling in the Kangaroo Valley in NSW at around 100km/h on Sunday when the incident took place.

It occurred when a 93-year-old, who was stopped in the median strip, attempted a u-turn onto the freeway.

Unfortunately, he turned directly into oncoming traffic. 

Ms Kinnane had nowhere to go and slammed into the side of the car.

“I saw a glimpse that he was stopped [in the shoulder] but then all of a sudden he’s just in front of me,” Ms Kinanne told the Illawarra Mercury.

The incident was captured on her dashcam.

She suffered whiplash, while the other driver had a minor facial injury.

Related

Transport

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:57
1
The party is investigating but has been slammed for its handling of the incident.

Police open investigation into Young Labour summer camp sexual assault allegations

00:24
2
Video of the incident, which took place in 2014 in Utah, has just been released.

Graphic warning: Tongan Crip gang member shot after lunging at witness with pen in dramatic Utah courtroom fracas

00:10
3
Sophie Kinnane was driving in NSW when she was hit by a driver trying to turn into oncoming traffic

Raw: Shocking moment elderly driver attempts u-turn on Aussie motorway, causing horrifying collision at 100km/h

02:26
4
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:21
5
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across New Zealand today

00:54
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

03:40
Lisa Clist of Choice Biking says getting more people on bikes would help with long-term health problems in New Zealand.

'It puts some people off' - advocates say cyclists should be able to ride without helmets

A brain injury specialist says not wearing helmets opens riders up to more risk of injury.


04:22
Ludo Campbell-Reid says those buying one of the Daisy Apartments in Kingsland know what they are getting into.

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

Business owners say it will likely add more cars to the street, impeding parking and increasing congestion.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

'I'm now aware that one of the victims has contacted police' - Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton says summer camp assault victim has Party's full support

Four teenagers were allegedly assaulted at a Young Labour summer camp.


01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 